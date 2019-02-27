The Office of K-12 and IDEAL are seeking students who are looking to build leadership skills and serve as a mentor and summer camp counselors to our youth. As a summer camp counselor for The Office of K-12 and IDEAL you can choose to work one summer camp or multiple summer camps throughout the summer. You must attend an info session, must be an enrolled TTU student, and have at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA.

Here are our list of scheduled info sessions:

MARCH

3/4 4PM-5:00PM, MCOM 157

3/5 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 153

3/7 4:00PM-4:30PM, MCOM 153

3/18 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 157

3/20 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 157

3/21 3:30PM-4:30PM, MCOM 153

For more information about The Office of K-12 and IDEAL visit our website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/ideal/