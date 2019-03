If you are interested in serving as a McNair Scholar Faculty Mentor, please come to this informational meeting to learn more about the program.





Check out our website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/mcnair/



Wednesday 2/27/2019 at 12pm in Library 309 Posted:

2/27/2019



Originator:

Jonathan Crider



Email:

Jon.Crider@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Carol Sumner



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2019



Location:

Library 309



