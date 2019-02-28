How Broadband Benefits Economically and Socially!

New data on broadband adoption for metros, counties and cities over the past two decades reveals that broadband adoption is strongly linked to economic outcomes for community residents as well as businesses. Tracing broadband adoption over time provides a better picture of cause and effect than has been possible in prior studies. This research shows that it is more inclusive communities that experience better economic outcomes; that digital inclusion leads to economic benefits at the community level. Disparities in broadband adoption over time also track the widening inequalities that have become apparent across regions and communities in the U.S. The research team analyzes two decades of data on broadband adoption for communities that was generated in a National Science Foundation project (the University of Iowa and Arizona State University broadband data portal https://policyinformatics.asu.edu/broadband-data-portal/home).

