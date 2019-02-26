The University Library is pleased to offer the new Safari, which allows users to explore more than 40,000 interactive tutorials, videos and books from more than 200 of the world’s best publishers including O’Reilly, Harvard Business Review and HarperCollins.

Safari Books Online offers resources including easy-to-follow, self-paced learning paths and live, instructor-led online courses to help users build proficiencies and develop new skills in areas such as web development, design, business and more. Custom playlists allow users to find and share what they need fast.

To access Safari Books Online, visit library.ttu.edu and click Databases A-Z, then type Safari in the search box.