We are seeking college students for a collaborative study between the Dept. of Kinesiology and Sport Management and the Dept. of Psychological Sciences. The project aims to explore the individual differences in response to mental training. We hope that this study will provide valuable information about the effects of training on the brain and behavior by observing specific changes in brain, blood and performance.

You will be invited for laboratory visits:

1. Two separate blood collection appointments with a certified phlebotomist at Dept. of Kinesiology. You must weigh 110 lbs to have your blood drawn and have a hematocrit level (percentage of red blood cells) of 38% before we can take a blood sample with a finger prick. You will also be asked to complete brief questionnaires related to stress and mood. The total time for each visit will be approximately 20-30 minutes.

2. Five sessions of working memory training in psychology lab, each session will last approximately 40 minutes.

3. Two sessions of non-invasive brain imaging, each session will last approximately 40 minutes.



Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential.



For your participation, you will be offered $100 after completion of study.

To participate and ask questions, please contact to

Winson at winson.yang@ttu.edu or Gavin at gavin.ueland@ttu.edu



This study 503750 has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University