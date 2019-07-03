The Texas Tech College Panhellenic Council in association with the Multicultural Greek Council are hosting a Tech Talk entitled “Sorry, not Sorry!”. Last semester, we as a council decided there are many things within the Texas Tech community that are not discussed nearly enough in an open platform setting. What we created is a program somewhat similar to a cross between a TED Talk and a speaker series that allows members of our community to share their personal stories relating to a topic of our choice. The ultimate goal of this program is not to sway mindsets in any which way, it is simply just a comfortable space to share thoughts, personal stories, ideas, and inspire one another to remember why they are passionate about the topic being presented. We are essentially just trying to make sure that anyone who has a voice and an opinion can be heard in a nondiscriminatory environment.

This Tech Talk will be an opportunity for students/staff/faculty to have an open discussion about Women’s Empowerment and the adopted habitual need for women to apologize when no apology is due. The talk itself should last no longer than an hour and will begin with predetermined speakers of various backgrounds discussing why this is important to them and why they felt they should share their story. Upon completion of the speakers sharing, the floor will be opened to anyone in the audience who would also like to share. Please don't hesitate to email ttucphsocialjustice@gmail.com with any questions.

If you would like to be a speaker please visit this link: https://goo.gl/forms/7vVvKmpVVIQRDWH42 and fill out all the necessary information. If you are just simply interested in hearing what members of our Texas Tech community have to say please join us on Thursday, March 7th!