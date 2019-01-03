We would like to extend an invitation to for graduate and undergraduate students to join us for the 2019 Texas Association for Higher Education Assessment Conference. The TxAHEA Committee will host its 8th annual conference in San Antonio, Texas at the Marriott Plaza San Antonio on October 1st and 2nd, 2019. The goal of this conference is to bring together higher education professionals across Texas and the surrounding states to share ideas and information about accreditation and assessment.

TxAHEA will be accepting proposals for poster sessions now through April 1st. To submit your conference proposal, please visit the submission form at: https://txahea.org/proposalsubmission.html.

For more information, please visit our website at www.txahea.org or contact us at:

Phone: 806-742-1505

Email: txahea@ttu.edu

Conference registration opens May 1st. The student registration fee is $50. We look forward to seeing you there!