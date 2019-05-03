TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Help End Sexual Assault

Our goal is taking action to end sexual assault and to be a part of the solution. Everyone is welcome! Our next meeting is March 5 at 6 pm and the location is TBD

3/1/2019

Thyra Funderburk

thyra.funderburk@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 3/5/2019

TBA

