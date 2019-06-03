TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LIVING THE DREAM WORKSHOP

The TTU Student Counseling Center and the Dream Resource Center are partnering to host Living the Dream, a 5-week coping skills workshop focused on the experiences of first-generation and DACA students at TTU. Topics include mindfulness and managing negative thoughts, distress tolerance, mood regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, managing media use, and self-compassion and resilience. This one-hour long series workshop starts on Wednesday, March 6 at 12:30 pm and will meet for 5 weeks (ending on Wednesday, April 3). If you are interested in joining or would like more information about Living the Dream, please contact Jessica Johnston-York at jessica.johnston-york@ttu.edu.
3/1/2019

Jessica Johnston-York

jessica.johnston-york@ttu.edu

Student Counseling Center

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2019

Doak Hall room 119

