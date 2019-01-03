TTU HomeTechAnnounce

French Opera Opportunity

On Saturday, March 2nd, the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will again be providing free tickets to students interested in attending a live broadcast performance by New York’s Metropolitan Opera. This time it will be La Fille du Regiment by Gaetano Donizetti. The live broadcast will take place this Saturday at 11:55 a.m. at Lubbock’s Cinemark Sixteen Cinema.

Students who wish to receive free tickets must first attend a lecture about the opera by Professor Stacey Jocoy which will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1st in Room 125 of the Music School.

The institution hopes students take advantage of this chance to attend this world-class live Met performance. The opera will be sung in French (though with English subtitles) so it will be a splendid opportunity not only to take in the culture but sharpen their comprehension skill.

3/1/2019

Reagan Sides

reagan.sides@ttu.edu

N/A


