On Saturday, March 2nd, the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will again be providing free tickets to students interested in attending a live broadcast performance by New York’s Metropolitan Opera. This time it will be La Fille du Regiment by Gaetano Donizetti. The live broadcast will take place this Saturday at 11:55 a.m. at Lubbock’s Cinemark Sixteen Cinema.



Students who wish to receive free tickets must first attend a lecture about the opera by Professor Stacey Jocoy which will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1st in Room 125 of the Music School.



The institution hopes students take advantage of this chance to attend this world-class live Met performance. The opera will be sung in French (though with English subtitles) so it will be a splendid opportunity not only to take in the culture but sharpen their comprehension skill.