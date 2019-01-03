At KTTZ-TV we continue to find new ways to celebrate our community through our programming, local productions, and events.
When you consider what separates a local PBS station from the national programs you love, the answer is the impact we have in our community. In the spirit of Fred Rogers, we like to think of Lubbock as one big neighborhood. This year we have some big goals that we believe Mr. Rogers would be proud of. We are expanding our educational reach, training teachers to use PBS media in their classrooms and working with partners at Texas Tech University on research and content that will help parents navigate the role of media in their children’s lives. There is the old saying, “it takes a village to raise a child” and we believe that we can help our neighborhood thrive by assisting parents in understanding the media their children interact with daily. It’s your financial contributions that allow us to do all the wonderful things we do.