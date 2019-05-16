Ready to start your own business?

There are many decisions and paths to take to start a business.

There is no “one size fits all”.

Every business idea is unique and may require a different approach.

Do you currently own a business?

Whether your business has been open for decades or just a few months, we provide one-on-one assistance in a number of areas to help your business reach its potential.

Attendance and parking are FREE. Seating is limited.

There will be networking opportunities with TTU Procurement Services, so bring your business cards. Questions regarding this Semi-Annual HUB Training Forum, please contact me.

Paula Ann Pitifer

Section Coordinator Reporting and Historically Underutilized Business Procurement Services

paula.ann.pitifer@ttu.edu, (806) 834-7508