BODYTRAFFIC continues the PLPS spring season. The company has performed for sold-out shows across North America and danced internationally for the DanceMotion USA tour.

BODYTRAFFIC pays tribute to long-established dance, while pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance. The company’s distinct choreographers produce an internationally recognizable collection of artistry.

Recently touring Israel and Jordan as part of the DanceMotion USA tour, BODYTRAFFIC links international dance enthusiasts and new audiences alike. The company’s rise to the forefront of the concert dance world has not gone unnoticed. BODYRAFFIC was named “the company of the future” by The Joyce Theater Foundation, one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2013 and Best of Culture by the Los Angeles Times.

