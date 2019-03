Between the hours of noon and 8 PM CST on Sunday, March 3rd, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the maintenance, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance.



Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/1/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





