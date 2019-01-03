Metallica comes to Texas Tech's United Supermarkets Arena tomorrow as part of their US WorldWired Tour.



A limited number of tickets remain available through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000, and in person at all area Select-a-Seat outlets.

Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 6:00pm with the event beginning at 7:30pm. The arena will call box office opens at 2pm. CLICK HERE for parking maps, and traffic flow/driving information, venue policies and show reminders.

Fans are encouraged to carpool and are advised to arrive early to allow plenty of time to park and to avoid last-minute traffic congestion and lines at the door.

All patrons and handbags are subject to visual inspection and magnetometer inspection prior to admission to the arena. Large purses and backpacks will not be allowed, and all small bags will be inspected. CLICK HERE for a list of prohibited items.

