Do you need a speaker for your class, department, student org or lab group?
Contact EHS to request a speaker to attend your meeting or event. We can fill a science or engineering class time, be a guest speaker at your student organization meeting or lab group meeting or give a brief presentation on a safety topic at your department meeting. Topics of discussion can include:
  • Lab safety (e.g., glove removal, spill clean up, waste management, chemical handling, etc.)
  • Reporting safety concerns (Did you know there is a system for anyone on campus to report a safety concern?)
  • Requirements for temporary food permitting
  • How to file indoor air quality inquiries
  • Ergonomics overview and how to request an assessment
Have another safety topic in mind? Contact us at ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu and we can tailor our presentation or point you in the direction of the department who can meet your needs. 
