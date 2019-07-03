Lab safety (e.g., glove removal, spill clean up, waste management, chemical handling, etc.)

Reporting safety concerns (Did you know there is a system for anyone on campus to report a safety concern?)

Requirements for temporary food permitting

How to file indoor air quality inquiries

Ergonomics overview and how to request an assessment Have another safety topic in mind? Contact us at ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu and we can tailor our presentation or point you in the direction of the department who can meet your needs. Contact EHS to request a speaker to attend your meeting or event. We can fill a science or engineering class time, be a guest speaker at your student organization meeting or lab group meeting or give a brief presentation on a safety topic at your department meeting. Topics of discussion can include: Posted:

