Contact EHS to request a speaker to attend your meeting or event. We can fill a science or engineering class time, be a guest speaker at your student organization meeting or lab group meeting or give a brief presentation on a safety topic at your department meeting. Topics of discussion can include:
- Lab safety (e.g., glove removal, spill clean up, waste management, chemical handling, etc.)
- Reporting safety concerns (Did you know there is a system for anyone on campus to report a safety concern?)
- Requirements for temporary food permitting
- How to file indoor air quality inquiries
- Ergonomics overview and how to request an assessment
Have another safety topic in mind? Contact us at ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu
and we can tailor our presentation or point you in the direction of the department who can meet your needs.
|Posted:
3/7/2019
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
