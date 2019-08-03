Lab Safety staff offer a variety of different services to help you in your academic work happening in research and teaching labs, in studios and other areas away form traditional settings. Services include: Review of Work Area Safety Plans, Standard Operating Procedures and institutional safety committee applications,

Equipment clearance for lab equipment being moved, shipped for repair or disposed of,

Equipment testing for autoclaves, safety shower and fume hoods,

Safety surveys on a consultation basis to identify safety departures within your work area,

Safety talks to fill a lecture, lab or seminar slot, speak to a research or student organization group or attend your departmental meeting. Request services through the Lab Safety Services web page. Email ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu with questions.

