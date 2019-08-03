Lab Safety staff offer a variety of different services to help you in your academic work happening in research and teaching labs, in studios and other areas away form traditional settings.
Services include:
- Review of Work Area Safety Plans, Standard Operating Procedures and institutional safety committee applications,
- Equipment clearance for lab equipment being moved, shipped for repair or disposed of,
- Equipment testing for autoclaves, safety shower and fume hoods,
- Safety surveys on a consultation basis to identify safety departures within your work area,
- Safety talks to fill a lecture, lab or seminar slot, speak to a research or student organization group or attend your departmental meeting.
Remember, Safe is Smart!