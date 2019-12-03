TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Check out services offered by Lab Safety!
Lab Safety staff offer a variety of different services to help you in your academic work happening in research and teaching labs, in studios and other areas away form traditional settings. 
Services include:
  • Review of Work Area Safety Plans, Standard Operating Procedures and institutional safety committee applications, 
  • Equipment clearance for lab equipment being moved, shipped for repair or disposed of, 
  • Equipment testing for autoclaves, safety shower and fume hoods, 
  • Safety surveys on a consultation basis to identify safety departures within your work area, 
  • Safety talks to fill a lecture, lab or seminar slot, speak to a research or student organization group or attend your departmental meeting. 
Request services through the Lab Safety Services web page. Email ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu with questions.

Remember, Safe is Smart!
