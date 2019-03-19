Script Raiders is hosting the first New Play Showcase featuring 10 plays in 10 hours. The showcase will include 3 full-length plays and 7 one-act and ten-minute plays. The showcase will take place on April 27th from 10:00am to 8:00pm. As a celebration of the diverse new works generated by the TTU student body.





We are now accepting submissions for all scripts! The script submission deadline is March 19th (so you can work on your scripts over spring break)!







Please submit your scripts to our producer, Logan Smith, by emailing him your pdf at logan.d.smith@ttu.edu with a subject line of "New Play Showcase Submission."





All applicants will be notified on March 26th.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.