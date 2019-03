Enter this monthly $100 scholarship drawing for a chance to win! Parents and student who take a virtual tour of financial aid and scholarships resources are entered in a monthly $100 scholarship drawing. If a parent wins, their student gets the scholarship! scholarships.ttu.edu/contest Posted:

3/13/2019



Originator:

Laura Scott



Email:

laura.scott@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Departmental