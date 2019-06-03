Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is hosting LGBT Q&A, a question and answer session where you can ask anything you want to know about the LGBTQIA community. We'll be taking anonymous questions, so you don't have to worry about feeling embarrassed or singled out. There will be a panel with each identity: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Asexual, Nonbinary, and other individuals. We welcome allies, friends, and those just curious! Human Sciences 111, tonight at 7 pm.

For additional meetings, check out our social media @TechGSA

