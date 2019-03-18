March 18) in the Student Union Ballroom. The Texas Tech University Women's & Gender Studies is proud to support the Office of the President's hosting of the Texas Women in Higher Education (TWHE) regional meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday (in the Student Union Ballroom.

The conference will consist of TED-style “REDraider Talks” by faculty, staff and students on a variety of topics.

Aliza Wong, PhD, associate dean of the Honors College and TWHE board member, said; "the meeting is an opportunity for women all over West Texas to discuss, inspire, collaborate and envision a more equitable and inclusive educational experience for the entire university community."

“By featuring women who contribute to the diversity, strength and impact of the university from all different facets, with all different talents, we hope to reaffirm our commitment to making the university a safe, supportive and productive space that offers access and opportunity to all constituencies,” Wong said. “These women will share their stories, communicate their concerns and offer their solutions to creating a bigger and better Texas Tech.”