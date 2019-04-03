Schedule of Week's Events:

Monday: "The Secret is Out" Join us for a general meeting in MCOM 084 from 6-8pm to learn about our organization and how you can get involved.

Tuesday: 'Always Sleep with One Eye Open" This is self defense class taught by OBO Boxing. Join in REC Room LLMP from 6-8pm.

Wednesday: "Don't Believe Everything You Hear" An open panel discussion on controversial topics. 6-8pm Location to be Announced.

Thursday: "Who is the Naughtiest of them All?" A partnered heels dance class with Dancers With Soul. 6-8pm Rec Room LLMP.