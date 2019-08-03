The purpose of the chapter is to encourage and support scholarship and excellence in women's studies at Texas Tech University. Additionally, this society will promotes an interest in Women's Studies research in social problems affecting all women, and such other social and intellectual activities as well lead to improvement in the condition of all people.

In order to become a part of this organization, you will need to have achieved a second semester standing, 3 hours of women’s studies courses, and at least a 3.0 GPA, we invite you to join Iota Iota Iota. Membership is open to all Texas Tech University students, regardless of major. All who meet approved academic criteria are invited to become members of Triota without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, religion, differing abilities, economic class, or sexual orientation.

If you are a minor or certificate student in Women's Studies with at least a 3.0 GPA, or a student who has taken at least one Women's Studies courses with a GPA of at least 3.0, we invite you to join Iota Iota Iota.

Application Download:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/Triota_member_form19.pdf

More about Triota:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php

