The IT Student Asssistant will serve under the Assistant Director for IT and will support the users in the office as they submit daily support tickets in Salesforce and other systems in our office. The ideal candidate has a background in system administration, database structures and basic HTML/CSS, SQL programming experience. The ideal candidate is a hard-working individual who has a creative but analytical mindset. He or she should be self-motivated and self-supervised. Please email a detailed resume and cover letter to carlos.favela@ttu.edu to be considered for this position.