Romantic couples are needed in a study in which you and your partner will participate in discussions.

Requirements:

- Both partners should be at least 18 years old

- One partner must be between 18-25 years old

- Must have been dating for at least 6 months

- No married couples

- No couples that are living together

- Must be willing to talk about your relationship

Participants will earn $40 per couple .

If you are interested in learning more about this study and finding out if you and your partner are eligible to participate, please complete a short screening survey here:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ePXEduwd2zToEbb

Any further questions may be directed toward the SMITTEN Lab as hs.smitten@ttu.edu (put "discussions" in the subject line) or (806) 742-1776. This study is being supervised by Dr. Sylvia Niehuis and Dr. Alan Reifman and has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas tech University.