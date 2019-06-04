Join the Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils for the 2019 Spring Fling at Adventure Park on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 4pm - 10pm.

Race go-karts, play mini golf, climb the rock wall, drive bumper boats, head to the top of the 72-foot tall tower, climb through the laser maze, and compete in the arcade! The first 1000 students who live on campus will receive free admission and access to all activities in the park, food, and a $5 arcade card. Transportation will be provided, but you are also welcomed to drive yourself. Buses will be at the Wellness Center, Chitwood/Weymouth, and the SUB, and will be running every 30 minutes.

Don't forget your TTU student ID, comfortable shoes, and plenty of energy for all of the activities!

No outside food/beverages or backpacks allowed.

Contact us at rha@ttu.edu with questions.