The TTU IT Division welcomes MathWorks to our campus and invites the TTU community to attend one or both MATLAB training sessions on Tuesday, March 19 from 10am—2:30pm, hosted in room 151 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC). Agenda for the training:



Session 1: Parallel and GPU computing with MATLAB (10am—12pm)

· Toolboxes with built-in algorithms for parallel computing

· Creating parallel applications to speed up independent tasks

· Scaling up to computer clusters, grid environments or clouds

· Employing GPUs to speed up your computations



Lunch provided by MathWorks.



Session 2: Demystifying Deep Learning: A Practical Approach in MATLAB (12:30pm—2:30pm)

· Manage extremely large sets of images

· Visualize networks and gain insight into the black box nature of deep networks

· Perform classification and pixel-level semantic segmentation on images

· Import training data sets from networks such as GoogLeNet and ResNet

· Import and use pre-trained models from TensorFlow and Caffe

· Speed up network training with parallel computing on a cluster

· Automate manual effort required to label ground truth

· Automatically convert a model to CUDA to run on GPUs



We invite you to attend either or both training sessions. MathWorks will provide lunch, so please RSVP by March 15 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.





Event Details



Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 10am—2:30pm

Location: TLPDC 151

RSVP by March 15 to itevents@ttu.edu



