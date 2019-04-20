The Association of Natural Resource Scientists (ANRS) is hosting the 6th Annual Scales, Tails, and Trails (STT) on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 10:00a-2:00p. For those who haven't participated in the event before, STT is a fun, family-friendly event at the Lubbock Lake Landmark . There will be indoor and outdoor booths along the boardwalk with informational and interactive themes, such as fish prints, face painting, gardening, telemetry hide and seek, and much more. It is a great way for families and young children to learn about wildlife, science, nature, and nutrition. It also is an opportunity for graduate and undergraduate students to give back to the community by encouraging a curiosity for the natural world among Lubbock's youth.







We are currently looking for graduate and undergraduate students to volunteer at the booths along the trail. There will also be a set-up time slot from 8:30a - 10:00a and a clean-up time slot from 2:00-3:30p. I have attached a Google Doc for volunteer sign-up. Along with your name, please note your T-Shirt size, as all volunteers will receive a FREE T-Shirt for helping out. This event is a great way to educate while also earning volunteer hours.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1XM2TkHFXdaR_NG3Y9-JdcO63GCXdivo_pn6VV90TNZ4













Anyone with questions or interest in the event can contact Sadie Roth or Amanda Emert.





Thank you for y our time!





Amanda Emert

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Natural Resources Management Department

Texas Tech University

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.