Please join us Wednesday, March 5th from 12:30 - 1:45 pm in ENGL 201 for our LSJE (Lit of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag Lunch.

Our speakers include

Dr.

Allison Whitney, whose talk is entitled: "Gender, Race, and Sonic Labor in Horror and Suspense Cinema,"

and graduate student

Zak Forkner, who will discuss "The Fall of Rorschach: Watchmen as Tragedy."

A Q & A follows the presentation, and all faculty, students, staff, and interested persons are welcome.

