Please join us Wednesday, March 5th from 12:30 - 1:45 pm in ENGL 201 for our LSJE (Lit of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag Lunch. Our speakers include Dr. Allison Whitney, whose talk is entitled: "Gender, Race, and Sonic Labor in Horror and Suspense Cinema,"and graduate student Zak Forkner, who will discuss "The Fall of Rorschach: Watchmen as Tragedy."A Q & A follows the presentation, and all faculty, students, staff, and interested persons are welcome.
|Posted:
3/6/2019
Originator:
Cordelia Barrera
Email:
cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2019
Location:
English Dept. Room 201
