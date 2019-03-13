RISE is excited to announce that the submission link for What Were You Wearing Lubbock? (WWYWL) is live!

If you know any survivors of sexual assault that would like to anonymously share their story and have their voice represented in this exhibition or to learn more about WWYWL, please use this link:

https://goo.gl/forms/wNrAJn72bIM0Fbvi1

We can’t put this exhibition on without you, so please share this google form with the members in your organizations if you feel comfortable doing so. Survivor stories matter and we’re humbled to be organizing such a powerful display to share that sentiment with both the Lubbock and TTU communities.

If you’d like extra credit and kudos, feel free to RSVP and share our First Friday Art Trail event link on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/547021752458428/

WWYWL will also be featured at the Museum of Texas Tech from Mid-April to Mid-May. Dates for the exhibition will be finalized at a later date.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Ashley Rose Marino (Ashley.rose.marino@ttu.edu), Kelsey Lueck (kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu) or RISE@ttu.edu.

Thank you for your never-ending support.

Lots of warmth-

RISE Team