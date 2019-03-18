Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Events, both fun and educational, will be held throughout the week.

Around 30 student organizations and campus departments have been working to plan a schedule that includes over 30 events throughout the week for Texas Tech University students to attend. One event each day will also include Diversity Week 2019 t-shirts, free with TTU Student ID.

Visit www.sub.ttu.edu for the full schedule of events.

Please contact Claire Maginness, Student Union & Activities Associate Director, at Claire.maginness@ttu.edu, with any questions.