Historically, Internet criminals leverage tax season to launch various campaigns to steal money, confidential data and information resources. The TTU IT Division strongly recommends that faculty, staff, and students be vigilant in protecting institutional and personal data and information resources. Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission recommends filing your tax returns early to help prevent fraudulent filings. The TTU IT Division has the following measures in place to protect confidential and sensitive data: 2-Factor Authentication on Selected Critical Services : Prevents unauthorized account access by sending a code to the account owner when their account is accessed from a new location.

Note : 2-Factor Authentication is currently enabled on Texas Tech’s Direct Deposit, eRaider Account Manager, and W-2 Wage and Tax Statement pages. You can enable this feature for all eRaider-authenticated pages by following the instructions at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/2fa.

is capable of detecting and removing most keylogger software and malware. You may download this software at no cost by visiting https://eraider.ttu.edu, clicking on “Manage Your Account,” and choosing “Software Download” in the left-hand menu. Microsoft Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) checks links and attachments contained in all incoming email to determine if they are malicious. Additional information about ATP: As part of protecting users from malicious websites, links will appear slightly different: Links will be prepended with https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url= when you hold your mouse pointer over them. When you click a link, the URL will be checked against a known list of malicious sites. If the site is known to be malicious (i.e. the link could be asking you to provide login credentials), you will be notified by one of the following messages: If known to be malicious by ATP, the message will read “This website has been classified as malicious.” If known to be malicious by TTU, the message will read “This website has been blocked per your organization’s URL policy.” Otherwise you will continue to the original site. This scan is almost instantaneous, and you may not notice. ATP will also scan all email attachments, and remove those that are determined to be malicious. Messages containing large attachments may be delayed slightly, typically less than one minute.

As a reminder, the TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from this and other email scams: Do not click on links contained within an email unless you are certain of the sender's identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android : https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

