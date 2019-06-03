We are looking for adults experiencing obsessive-compulsive and depressive symptoms to participate in a research study conducted in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University. Obsessions are repeated, intrusive, unwanted, and distressing thoughts, images, or impulses that run through a person’s mind. We are interested in examining how obsessive-compulsive and depressive symptoms interact across time. Participants must be willing to complete an individualized questionnaire three times a day that will take approximately 8-10 minutes each time. For those who complete the assessments, two brief cognitive-behavioral treatment sessions will be offered. Adults may be compensated up to $200 for their participation in the study.



To participate, you must be 18 years or older, speak and read fluent English.



For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Sarah Jo David (sarah.jo.david@ttu.edu).



Principal Investigator: Dr. Gregory H. Mumma. This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (HRPP). IRB # 2018-513