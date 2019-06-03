The TTU IT Division, in collaboration with the TTU Office of Planning and Assessment, will perform an upgrade of the Nuventive Improve (formerly TracDat) service on Friday, March 8th, between 6:00 am and 7:00 am CST. During this time, Nuventive Improve services will not be available.



Some features in the new version of Nuventive Improve include:

Data Tools – When an assignment is opened, the instructions will open automatically.

Should you experience any issues with Nuventive Improve services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.