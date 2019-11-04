TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Late Night Movie: Aquaman
Looking for something to do this Thursday and Friday? Look no further! Join SAB on April 11 & 12 in the Escondido Theater for the Late Night Movie showing of Aquaman. Doors open at 9:30 and the showing begins promptly at 10pm. Bring TTU Student ID for free popcorn and drink, courtesy of Hospitality Services, and admission.
Posted:
4/8/2019

Originator:
Alexandria Gallegos

Email:
alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2019

Location:
Escondido Theater

