The Libraries Faculty Research Committee has chosen two recipients for the Gloria Lyerla Library Memorial Fund Research Travel Grant, Miguel A. Levario and Lisa Phillips.

Miguel Levario, Ph.D., is associate professor of U.S. History, Borderlands History, Race, Immigration and Chicana/Mexican American History in Texas Tech’s Department of History. His project is titled “Standing Our Ground: Mexican American Agrupaciones Protectoras and Racial Violence” and he plans to use the funds to visit collections in the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History and the Nellie Lee Benson Library at the University of Texas, Austin.

Lisa Phillips, Ph.D., is assistant professor in the Department of English and her interests include Technical Communication and Rhetoric at intersection with Environmental, Sensory, and Indigenous Rhetorics. Her project is titled “Embodied Sovereignty: The Story of Ishi’s Life and Death as a Living Object on Display” and she plans to use the funds to visit the Library of Congress to study Saxton T. Pope's Medical and Personal Journals.





About the grant

Gloria Lyerla worked for more than 30 years at the Texas Tech University Libraries in several capacities. Her dedication to the support of research on the Texas Tech University campus and throughout Texas was an inspiration to her colleagues.

The purpose of the Research Travel Grant program is to assist Texas Tech University researchers in meeting the costs of travel to research collections of libraries, archives, museums, or other repositories throughout the world.