TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Harlem Globetrotters at The United Supermarkets Arena
Join The Harlem Globetrotters on the all-new Fan Powered World Tour at The United Supermarkets Arena! New this year, you can download the Globetrotters’ interactive mobile application with exclusive features, including augmented reality basketball toss game and custom photo filters. Don’t miss out and get your tickets today! Link for tickets: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/event/united-supermarkets-arena-1
Posted:
3/7/2019

Originator:
Constanza Basurto

Email:
Constanza.basurto@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories