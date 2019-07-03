Summer with Psychological Sciences!
Summer I
· PSY 1300 – General Psychology
· PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology
· PSY 3306 – Personality
· PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical and Counseling Psych
· PSY 3341 – Close Relationships
· PSY 4300 – Psychology of Human Sexual Behavior
· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
· PSY 4324 – Cognition
Summer II
· PSY 1300 – General Psychology
· PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology
· PSY 2400 – Statistical Methods
· PSY 3306 – Personality
· PSY 4302 – Undergraduate Internship
· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
· PSY 4323 – Perception: Theories and Applications
· PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, and Behavior
· PSY 4334 – Intro to Counseling and Psychotherapy
· PSY 4384 – Forensic Psychology
ONLINE
· PSY 1300 – General Psychology
· PSY 2304 – Social Psychology
· PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical and Counseling Psych
· PSY 4300 – Psychology of Human Sexual Behavior
· PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology
· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
· PSY 4324 – Cognition
· PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, and Behavior