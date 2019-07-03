TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer with Psychological Sciences!

Summer with Psychological Sciences!

Summer I

· PSY 1300 – General Psychology

· PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology

· PSY 3306 – Personality

· PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical and Counseling Psych

· PSY 3341 – Close Relationships

· PSY 4300 – Psychology of Human Sexual Behavior

· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology

· PSY 4324 – Cognition

Summer II

· PSY 1300 – General Psychology

· PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology

· PSY 2400 – Statistical Methods

· PSY 3306 – Personality

· PSY 4302 – Undergraduate Internship

· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology

· PSY 4323 – Perception: Theories and Applications

· PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, and Behavior

· PSY 4334 – Intro to Counseling and Psychotherapy

· PSY 4384 – Forensic Psychology

ONLINE

· PSY 1300 – General Psychology

· PSY 2304 – Social Psychology

· PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical and Counseling Psych

· PSY 4300 – Psychology of Human Sexual Behavior

· PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology

· PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology

· PSY 4324 – Cognition

· PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, and Behavior

Posted:
3/7/2019

Originator:
Lindsay Greenlee

Email:
lindsay.greenlee@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


Categories