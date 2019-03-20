In this overview of screen tourism, Robert Peaslee will discuss his field work in Northern Ireland and New Zealand related to film and television shooting locations that become popular tourism destinations, with particular reference to the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” film trilogies. He will cover the implications of this activity related to the regional development, national identity, and emerging global production centers.





· Wednesday, March 20, 2019

· 5:30-7:00 p.m.

· Fee: Free as a part of the Double-T College

· Location: TTU International Cultural Center

· Instructor: Robert Peaslee, Ph.D.





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

3/7/2019



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/20/2019



Location:

TTU International Cultural Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

