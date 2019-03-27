Lubbock was booming in the 1920s. With newly opened Texas Tech, Lubbock was growing from a small town to a city. The Hotel Lubbock opened its doors in 1926 and was advertised as one of the most modern and luxurious hotels in West Texas. It also had one of the finest dining rooms in the region with Artaway Fillmore as its chef. In 1929, Fillmore wrote one of the earliest African American authored cookbooks, “The Lone Star Cook Book: From the Slaughter Pen to the Dining Room Table.” The cookbook included instructions, recipes and menus from the Hotel Lubbock. Come hear archivist and historian Cindy Martin talk about Lubbock in the 1920s and the interesting story of chef Artaway Fillmore and his cookbook.





· Wednesday, March 27, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Cindy Martin





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

