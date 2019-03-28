Brett Ashworth served 21 years in the Air Force, primarily as a public affairs officer, before retiring from the Pentagon in 2014 where he led the Air Force Press Desk and served as the primary spokesperson for the Air Force. He deployed to Afghanistan where he advised President Karzai's communications team and helped the Afghan government counter Taliban propaganda. He also commanded an active duty Air Force recruiting squadron. Brett enjoys educating people about today's military, his dealings with the Pentagon Press Corps and telling the stories the world needs to hear. Brett Ashworth is vice chancellor for communications and marketing in the Texas Tech University System. He serves as the primary spokesperson for the system and advises the board of regents and chancellor on communication and marketing matters.





· Thursday, March 28, 2019

· 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

· Fee: $27 for OLLI members (fee includes program and meal)

· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway

· Speaker: Brett Ashworth







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

