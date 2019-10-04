Curt Langford was recently named the President and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association. Having initially worked at the association as a student, he was brought on full-time and served in a variety of roles from 1989 to 2000. Following the success of the Of?cial Texas Tech Ring program, Curt was hired by Milestone Traditions to consult with alumni associations nationally. Milestone was later acquired by Balfour where he served as Vice President of Collegiate Market Development, leading a team that worked closely with alumni organizations nationally. Following a national search, Texas Tech Alumni Association chose Curt to return to his alma mater to lead the Association, taking the reins from longtime director Dr. Bill Dean. A Lubbock native, Curt received his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech in public relations/marketing and a master's in interdisciplinary studies. He and his wife Jill, also a Tech grad, are the proud parents of Grant and Grace who are currently enrolled to become third-generation Tech graduates.





· Wednesday, April 10, 2019

· 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

· Fee: $27 for OLLI members (fee includes program and meal)

· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway

· Speaker: Curt Langford





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu. Posted:

