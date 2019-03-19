Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series aims to stimulate thoughtful and respectful dialogue on volatile contemporary issues among members of the Texas Tech community. The seventh program of this series concerns issues surrounding marijuana use and legalization.

Program Description: By early 2019, ten states had legalized recreational and medical marijuana, and 23 more allowed medical use only. This represents a substantial shift from its criminalization during much of the 20th century, including fervent anti-drug messaging by state and federal governments and non-governmental organizations. Yet marijuana remains a divisive topic across the U.S. population and many of its institutions. This interactive session will bring together experts from various fields to discuss, with the public, issues surrounding marijuana use from multiple vantage points including health, economics, politics, social impacts and law enforcement.

Dr. Erik Bucy, Marshall and Sharleen Formby Regents Professor of Strategic Communication in the College of Media & Communications at Texas Tech, will moderate.

Featured Speakers include:

Chief Roy Basset – Chief of Police, Frenship ISD and former Deputy Chief, Lubbock Police Department.

Jake Syma – Associate Librarian and Member of the Hub City National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Ms. Taylor West – Senior Communications Director, Cohnnabis (Denver, CO)

Dr. Zachery Sneed – Assistant Professor of Clinical Counseling and Mental Health and Director, Master of Science in Addiction Counseling Program, Texas Tech University Health Science Center

This event is free and open to the public.