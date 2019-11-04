TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Save the Date! Literary Lubbock 2019
Save the date!

Literary Lubbock
Thursday, April 11, 2019

Texas Tech University Press proudly presents an evening of dining and literary fellowship! Benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series published by Texas Tech University Press

Emcee -- Andy WIlkinson

Book Presentations

Jerod Foster and John Poch 
Between Two Rivers: Photographs and Poems Between the Brazos and the Rio Grande

Lew Freedman
Baugh to Brady: The Evolution of the Forward Pass

T.J. Patterson and Shelia Patterson Harris
Equal Opportunity Hero: T.J. Patterson's Service to West Texas

Sarah Byrn Rickman
Finding Dorothy Scott: Letters of a WASP Pilot

Aliza Wong
The Texas Liberators: Veteran Narratives from World War II

Reception  |  Seated Dinner  |  Signing & Visting with Authors

Tickets $50 each
$1,000 Sponsorship tables
Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/11/2019

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

