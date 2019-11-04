Save the date!Literary Lubbock

Thursday, April 11, 2019





Texas Tech University Press proudly presents an evening of dining and literary fellowship! Benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series published by Texas Tech University Press





Emcee -- Andy WIlkinson





Book Presentations





Jerod Foster and John Poch

Between Two Rivers: Photographs and Poems Between the Brazos and the Rio Grande





Lew Freedman

Baugh to Brady: The Evolution of the Forward Pass





T.J. Patterson and Shelia Patterson Harris

Equal Opportunity Hero: T.J. Patterson's Service to West Texas





Sarah Byrn Rickman

Finding Dorothy Scott: Letters of a WASP Pilot





Aliza Wong

The Texas Liberators: Veteran Narratives from World War II





Reception | Seated Dinner | Signing & Visting with Authors





Tickets $50 each

$1,000 Sponsorship tables





Call TTU Press at 806.742.2982 or visit https://give2tech.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/LiteraryLubbock2019/tabid/1046100/Default.aspx











