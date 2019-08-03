A serious vulnerability was recently discovered in Google Chrome which, if exploited, could result in attackers taking full control of your computer (source: https://www.techspot.com/news/79083-google-wants-you-update-chrome-right-now.html).

Google has released a patch to address this vulnerability: Google Chrome version 72.0.3626.121. In order to protect yourself and TTU information resources, the TTU IT Division recommends checking and updating all Google Chrome browsers immediately. You can update your Chrome browser by clicking the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of your browser, then selecting "Help - About Google Chrome."

If your browser is up-to-date , you’ll be directed to a page that says, “Google Chrome is up to date,” along with the most current version, 72.0.3626.121.

, you’ll be directed to a page that says, “Google Chrome is up to date,” along with the most current version, 72.0.3626.121. If your browser needs to be updated, Chrome should begin updating automatically, then prompt you to relaunch Chrome once it’s completed. After relaunching Chrome, please go to the "About Google Chrome" page again to ensure that there are no further updates to install.

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.