Our newest camp marks the beginning of a partnership with an outstanding organization focused on connecting children with the land. The National Ranching Heritage Center is proud to announce a new partnership with Kids On the Land (KOL).? KOL will team up with NRHC for Kids Ranch Camp?July 30, 31, & Aug. 1, 2019.? Classes will begin at 8AM each day and adjourn at 4:30pm.? Students will need to bring sack lunches. Students will participate in activities that simulate the work of entomologists, naturalists, and wildlife biologists.? All activities are experiential and science-based.?Students will go on morning field trips to various sites on the Texas Tech University Campus, including the Lubbock Lake Landmark and Texas Tech Rangeland. Ranch Kids Camp is for students that have completed 3rd, 4th or 5th grade. Registration is $275 for RHA members and $300 for non-members. To register or for more information, visit www.ranchingheritage.org/ranchkids Posted:

3/12/2019



Originator:

Julie Hodges



Email:

julie.hodges@ttu.edu



Department:

National Ranching Heritage Center





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

