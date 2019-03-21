On Thursday, March 21st, 2019, the Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance will be hosting the first planning committee meeting for Take Back The Night 2019. The meeting will take place at 5:30 PM in Doak Hall 123. Come hear about our vision for Take Back The Night (TBTN), learn what you can do as an individual or as an organization to help us prepare for TBTN, and bring your ideas to make this year's event successful!





WHAT IS TAKE BACK THE NIGHT? Take Back the Night is a global effort to combat relationship, sexual, and domestic violence. Started in 1975 with the first march after the murder of Susan Alexander Speeth, Take Back the Night is chiefly about bringing an end to the culture of sexual violence and showing survivors of sexual violence that they are not alone and that we stand with them in solidarity. Each year, we march from Memorial Circle down Broadway, shouting chants to advocate about sexual assault and show support for survivors. Afterwards, we hold a candlelight vigil where survivors of all backgrounds are invited to share their stories and speak out, in a space where they are believed and affirmed.





This year's Take Back The Night will be on April 24th, 2019 in Memorial Circle at 6:30 PM.





WHO ARE WE? The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues.





CONTACT: Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance

