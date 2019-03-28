Spring 2019 Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – March 28

More Sex is Safer Sex and Other Surprises from Economics

The Free Market Institute welcomes Prof. Stephen E. Landsburg to present the spring 2019 Public Speaker Series lecture on March 28, 2019. The lecture will take place from 5:30-6:30 PM in the International Cultural Center Auditorium. A book signing will follow from 6:30-7:00 PM.

Stephen E. Landsburg is Professor of Economics in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Rochester, and author of several books including The Armchair Economist: Economics and Everyday Life, Fair Play: What Your Child Can Teach You About Economics, Values, and the Meaning of Life, and Can you Outsmart an Economist? 100 Puzzles to Train Your Brain. Prof. Landsburg will deliver remarks based on his book titled, More Sex is Safer Sex: The Unconventional Wisdom of Economics.

“Daughters cause divorce. A thirst for revenge is healthier than a thirst for gold. A ban on elephant hunting is bad news for elephants, and disaster relief is bad news for the people who receive it. Malicious computer hackers should be executed. The most charitable people support the fewest charities. Writing books is socially irresponsible; elbowing your way to the front of the water-fountain is not. The tall, the slim, and the beautiful earn higher wages—but not for the reasons you think. Each of those statements is closer to the truth than you might imagine. If your common sense tells you otherwise, remember that common sense also tells you the earth is flat.” (Landsburg 2007).

The following books by Steven E. Landsburg will be available for purchase at the event.

More Sex is Safer Sex: The Unconventional Wisdom of Economics

The Armchair Economist: Economics and Everyday Life

Can you Outsmart and Economist? 100+ Puzzles to Train Your Brain

This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Visitors to the university may park in the North and South parking lots of the International Cultural Center starting at 5:00 PM.