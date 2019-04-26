TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SIGN UP FOR ARBOR DAY 2019!

Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual traditions. Registered student organizations, individuals, faculty, and staff are invited to come and celebrate Arbor Day, on April 26, in Memorial Circle. 

Planting spaces are limited, so sign up as soon as possible.

Student Organizations requesting a spot at Arbor Day must be registered and in good standing with the Center for Campus Life. Campus departments may also request a planting space.

The registration form can be found at sub.ttu.edu. 

The deadline to register is April 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm. 

For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu

Please contact Troy Pike, troy.pike@ttu.edu or the Student Activities office, (806)742-4708, with any questions.
3/25/2019

Troy Pike

troy.pike@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/26/2019

Memorial Circle

